Jensen and Blanc Push Dinos Past Broncos

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

After just their second loss on the year, the Lady Dinos had a great bounce-back game in Blanding on Tuesday night. They got back to playing stellar defense and only allowed 12 points in the first half. Offensively, they were firing on all cylinders to start the game and tallied 22 points in the first quarter alone.

Although the second half was much more competitive, Carbon held on to its 32-12 lead at the half to win the game 55-35. Janzie Jensen led the way with 17 points followed by Makenna Blanc with 14. Blanc was just one rebound away from a double-double while Madi Orth was just one point shy of a double-double of her own. The freshman continues to be a force down low and racked up 14 rebounds in the contest.

Carbon (11-2, 2-1) will return home to play Grand (2-7, 0-4) on Thursday night. The game will be streamed live exclusively on etvnews.com/livesports.