Jensen Named Scenic West Athletic Conference “Coach Of The Year”

In her ninth year at the helm, USU Eastern women’s volleyball head coach, Danielle Jensen , has been named the Scenic West Athletic Conference Coach Of The Year for 2024.

Under her leadership, the Lady Eagles achieved another historic season, including their first outright SWAC conference title, first SWAC Region 18 Tournament Championship, first Rocky Mountain District Championship, and first automatic berth in the NJCAA Division I National Tournament.

Jensen guided the team through a challenging conference schedule, finishing strong with a program best 9-1 record and an overall record of 23-6, securing key victories over top-ranked teams. Her focus on teamwork and preparation was evident in the Eagles’ impressive performances, capped by a thrilling five-set win over No.19 Snow College in the SWAC tournament final and a dominant sweep of No.18 Arizona Western to claim the Rocky Mountain District A Championship.

This honor reflects not only Jensen’s strategic intuition but also her ability to inspire her team to excel under pressure. With their sights set on nationals, the Lady Eagles are poised to continue their impressive journey this season with their sights set on a national championship title in Clarksville, Tennessee.

“This award is a celebration of what we’ve accomplished together,” said Jensen. “Every one of these girls has worked extremely hard throughout the season, and I am so grateful that they have been able to celebrate the results of those efforts. I have an incredible coaching staff who deserves a big part of this award as we spend countless hours providing the resources the team needs to find success. I can’t wait for it to come together this week as they leave it all on the court competing for something they have prepared all season for – a chance at a national championship title!”