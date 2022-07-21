Jensen Signs with USUE

Photo courtesy of Ryan Jensen

On Saturday, July 16, Cambrie Jensen elected to continue her softball career by signing to play with Utah State University Eastern. The decision is an exciting one for the Elmo native as she will be staying in the area and once more have the opportunity to play in front of her hometown fans.

As a senior, Jensen batted .397 with an OBP of .527 for the Lady Spartans. She led the team in slugging with a .904, logging nine doubles, two triples and eight homeruns in 25 games. She was second on the team in RBIs with 30 while tallying 22 runs scored.

Jensen was also an asset in the circle where she accumulated 56 innings pitched on the year, which was second most for Emery. She finished the season with a 7-4 record and a 5.000 ERA, the lowest on the squad.

In addition, Jensen was named to the 3A Second All-State team. Her accomplishments continued in the classroom where she was also named an Academic All-State. Congratulations Cambrie and best of luck with the Eagles!