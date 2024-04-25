Jephson’s Grand Slam Propels Eastern To Series Split With No. 9 SLCC

Game Recap: Baseball | 4/22/2024 12:27:00 AM | Calvin Jensen, Sports Information Director, Utah State Eastern

Game 3

USU Eastern clinched a huge 5-0 upset over the 9th ranked Bruins in the third game of their series. The win highlighted several standout performances, particularly from McGwire Jephson and pitcher Landon Salvesen .

The game remained scoreless through the first six innings as both teams struggled to capitalize on their opportunities. The pitching on both sides was tight and disciplined, with Utah State Eastern’s Salvesen delivering a masterclass on the mound. In over seven shutout innings, he allowed just four hits and struck out eight, baffling Bruin hitters.

The deadlock was finally broken in the seventh inning when Eastern’s offense exploded, thanks largely to Jephson. With the bases loaded, Jephson hammered a crucial grand slam that cleared the bases. His crucial timing didn’t just give his team the lead but essentially sealed the game for the Eagles, driving in four of the game’s five runs.

Adding to the scoreboard, Kaden Miller chipped in with an RBI single, contributing to the team’s tally and compounding the pressure on SLCC’s pitchers.

Eastern was solid defensively, backing Salvesen’s standout pitching performance with consistent fielding that kept the Bruins’ scoring opportunities to a minimum. Nate Rhineer came in relief for the final inning, maintaining the shutout with effective pitching, allowing just two hits and striking out one.

Game 4

In a nail-biting finale to their series, USU Eastern fell just short in a tightly contested game against Salt Lake, falling 2-3.

McGwire Jephson delivered again, hitting a crucial home run that brought in a big run. Hunter Gatti also contributed with an RBI single, driving in Bodee Goins who had earlier singled and advanced on a play.

The game’s tension peaked in the final innings. After a scoreless start by both teams, the Bruins edged ahead with a run in the third and fifth innings. Eastern responded in the sixth inning when Jephson’s homer ignited a two-run burst to tie the game momentarily.

Starting pitcher, Sam Beck , put in a strong six-inning effort, striking out nine and giving up just two runs. Jarrett Kenyon provided a brief but effective relief in the seventh.

However, Salt Lake snatched the lead in the bottom of the seventh. Micah Del Rio , taking the mound with the game tied, faced a challenging situation that resulted in the decisive run for Salt Lake, handing him the loss.

USU Eastern (23-18, 13-11) will play their final home series of the season as they welcome a tough College of Southern Nevada program (37-8, 19-2) to the Carlson-Colosimo Field. The four game series will begin 12 o’clock noon on Friday, April 26.