JN Auto Continues to Educate Young Drivers

JN Auto has continued assisting the youth of the area as they prepare to hit the road with the rest of the community. Their basic car care courses have not stopped in the new year, educating students from Carbon High School (CHS) and Pinnacle Canyon Academy.

These classes are offered to students that are currently in driver’s education. On Jan. 18, the first course of the 2023 year took place at CHS.

“Another Driver’s Education Car Care Class complete,” JN Auto shared. “We hope these kids will be a little more confident and prepared for safety before hitting the road as new drivers. Thank you to Carbon High School for hosting, class instructor Kirt Nunley and our master basic car class instructors – Devin and Jerrin!”