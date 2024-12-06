JN Auto Highlights Thanksgiving Dinner Donations

On Dec. 3, JN Auto highlighted their amazing supporters, saying that because of them, they were able to donate $1,000 toward helping to bring Thanksgiving joy to the community.

JN Auto was proud to have awarded $500 each to Marsha’s Kitchen and Ponderosa Grill, who they credited as two local entities that serve free Thanksgiving dinners to those that are in need.

“This wouldn’t have been possible without your heartfelt shares of gratitude. Together, we’ve made a real difference this holiday season,” JN Auto shared. “Thank you for being part of our mission to give back to our amazing community.”