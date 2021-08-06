Joan Blanche Gilbert

May 8, 1929 – July 28, 2021

Our loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend Joan Blanche Oborn Gilbert, age 92, passed away on July 28, 2021. Heaven is rejoicing to have such a beautiful spirit return home and to reunite with loved ones.

Joan was born May 8, 1929 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Joseph and Elizabeth Jane Taylor Oborn. Joan grew up in Vernon and later moved to Fort Union where she met the love of her life. She married Melvin Vilhelm Gilbert on June 16, 1948, in the Salt Lake Temple. Together they shared a life of love, laughter and challenges.

Joan devoted her life serving family and friends. You never went to her home without eating a meal or leaving with some treat. Her greatest joy was being a mother and wife. She cherished each family gathering and always showed her deep concern and interest in everyone.

She could talk easily to people and everyone became a friend. She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-hay Saints and had a strong testimony of its doctrines. Visiting teaching and compassionate service were her favorite callings.

Joan loved raising flowers and enjoyed sharing bouquets that she made. She was very supportive of Melvin’s occupation as a farmer, loved to help him and be outdoors.

Survived by her children Ken (Connie) of Huntington; Duane (Kolene) of Castle Dale; Jeanine (Tom) Heward of Bluffdale; Amy (Loren) Casterline of South Jordan; Janet (Scott) Olsen of Duchesne; and Paul (Sharmon) of Huntington. 21 grandchildren, 46 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren. Also survived by Beverly Merrill (sister); and Herb Oborn (brother).

Preceded in death by her beloved husband Melvin, daughters Christina, Gloria, Lori, and parents.

Funeral services will be held at Broomhead Funeral Home, 12600 South 2200 West, Riverton, Utah on August 14, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. A viewing will be held one hour prior to services.