JoAnn Otterstrom Durrant

JoAnn N Otterstrom Durrant returned home to her Heavenly Father on December 15, 2020 at the Huntsman Center with her loving children at her side, she was 87.

JoAnn was born August 3, 1933 in Cleveland, Utah to Charlotte and Joseph Otterstrom. JoAnn spent her childhood on the family farm in Cleveland until later when the family moved to Sunnyside, Utah where she attended Carbon High School in Price, Utah. She married Frank Nuzio after high school and had twins Gregory and Jeanette who were the joy of her life. Later, she moved to Granger, Utah where she was employed by Beehive Clothing for 13 years. She finally settled again in Carbon County. She was a resident of East Carbon, Utah and Ely, Nevada.

JoAnn was a talented homemaker. She crocheted, quilted, cross-stitched, and sewed many beautiful pieces and cherished items. During her younger years, JoAnn enjoyed fishing, camping, and spending time in the outdoors. She also enjoyed decorating her home and caring for her family.

JoAnn was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She had an absolute testimony of her Savior Jesus Christ.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband William Connelly; parents Charlotte and Joseph Otterstrom; siblings Ruth, Kenneth, Aubrey, Stanley, Rawland, and Carlyle.

She is survived by her children, twins Gregory (Hannah) Nuzio and Jeanette (Danny) Morrow; grandchildren Danette (Peter) Maestes, Michelle Nuzio, Gary (Robin) Nuzio; great grandchildren Mikayla Nuzio, Chanz Nuzio, Jennifer Nuzio, Olivia Maestes, Sofia Maestes, Gianna Maestes, and Eva Maestes; brother Jack Otterstrom and nephew Carl Otterstrom.

Services will be held Saturday, December 19, 2020 at Fausett Mortuary 680 East 100 South, Price, Utah. There will be a viewing at 10:00 am, services will follow at 11:00 with graveside services to follow in Cleveland, Utah where she will be buried entrusted to Fausett Mortuary.

Services will be live streamed on the Fausett Mortuary Facebook Page.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook and share memories of JoAnn at www.fausettmortuary.com.