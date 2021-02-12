In loving memory of our husband, dad, grandpa, brother and uncle.

Joe A. Montoya passed away February 6, 2021. He was born July 13, 1936 in Lumberton, New Mexico to Jose de La Luz and Ricardita Montoya. He grew up in Carbon County, Utah and attended Carbon High School. After high school, he was employed by the Denver Rio Grande Railroad until being inducted into the United States Army. Upon his honorable discharge from the United States Army, he returned to Carbon County and began his electrical apprenticeship. He married Patsy Salazar; they had three children and later divorced. He went on to earn his Journeyman electrical license and was very proud of his career as a lineman and his long-standing IBEW Union membership. He married Vickie Cayias and shared many happy years until the time of his passing. He retired from Utah Power and Light and enjoyed many years of retirement.

His favorite times were spent hunting, fishing, camping, reloading and reading. He loved a good cup of coffee in the morning and cold beer later in the day. He cherished his family and will be dearly missed.

He leaves behind his wife Vickie Lin Cayias Montoya, children: Chris (Tricia) Montoya, Ken (Laura) Montoya, and Melanie Andrade, Stepchildren: Gina (Jose) Salayandia, Trevor (Whitni) Wright, RaeDina (Don) Peterson, 2 Sisters: Betty Martinez, Lydia (Mike) Zamantakis, Brother: Joe L (Connie) Montoya. 6 grandchildren, 5 step grandchildren, 6 step great-grandchildren, 2 step great great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, sisters: Marie Salas, Doris Martinez and brother Erlindo Montoya.

A viewing will be held Thursday, February 11, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. with a rosary following from 7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. and more viewing from 8:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. at Premier Funeral Home, 67 E 8000 S Midvale, Utah. A funeral mass will be held Friday, February 12, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. with a viewing 1 hour before at St. Joseph The Worker Catholic Church, 7405 S Redwood Road, West Jordan, Utah. Dedication of the grave to follow at Mountain View Cemetery, Cemetery Road, Helper, Utah at 3:00 p.m.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to Heartwood Health and Hospice for the compassionate care and support Samantha, Rita, and Garrett provided over the past several months.

