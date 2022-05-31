Joe Leslie Johnsen, 70 passed away Monday, May 16 in his home in Tonasket, WA.

He was born in Monroe, WA. graduating from Monroe in 1970. Joe served in the US Army and was stationed in Germany. After serving, he worked with his father in the logging business before joining the forest service as a contract firefighter, eventually owning the hand washing station. He spent 2 years representing Washington state on the bi-centennial wagon train.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Marlys Johnsen and his sisters Gardell Brallier (Willie) and Linda Matkins (Rich). He is survived by his brother Steve Johnsen, Craig Bloor, and numerous nieces and nephews. Joe very much enjoyed his visits to Wellington, Utah where he spent time there with his many friends especially the Wells family. There was never a stranger in the crowd when Joe was present. Everyone knew who you were.

Per his request, there will be no services. Any memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society on his behalf. November 25, 1951 – May 16, 2022