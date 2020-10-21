Joel Scott Forrester

Scott passed away unexpectedly at home in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife Sharon, his children Jeffrey and Jennifer, his mother Ruby and sister Jodi Bittick, both of Medford, Oregon as well as numerous nieces and nephews and extended family. Scott was predeceased by his father Robert and his brother Michael.

Born in Ogden, Scott shared many happy memories of being raised in Price, from learning to ski on the snow mounds in the park to working with his family at the Acme Cleaners.

As a young man Scott, followed his dad to Canada where he married, raised his children and had a full life. His love of the ocean, his boat and the Capital City Yacht Club made for many happy days with family and friends.

Scott was kind, generous and a true gentleman who will be missed greatly.