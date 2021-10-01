Joe’s Valley Fest Returns for 7th Year

Press Release

The seventh annual Joe’s Valley Fest took place Sept. 23-26 in Castle Dale, Orangeville and Joe’s Valley. The Fest’s mission has always been to unite climbers with the community, so several of the activities take place in town.

Thursday kicked off with a motorcycle rodeo hosted by Castle Valley Small Engine, while Friday featured many clinics with local businesses. These included makin’ beef jerky with Ungerman Meats, makin’ a giant pizza at R Pizza and makin’ copper jewelry with Jon Judd. New this year was “Fishin’ at Joe’s with Joe and Jo” where Joe Edgehouse and Jordan Leonard taught the participants how to fish.

Friday evening, the annual Fest rodeo was hosted where climbers get to ride hides and steers, rope goats and chase chickens. The rodeo is put on by Will Payne and his crew, and they do a fantastic job each year accommodating the climbers and helping to create memories that will last a lifetime for the participants. Friday also included hayride ghost tours by Neal and Gwen Peacock and Bart and Marilee Cox as well as the annual Legends and Lore presentation from Neal and Steven Jeffery. This presentation explains the history of Emery County and how Joe’s Valley became the climbing destination it is today.

Saturday featured clinics with pro athletes, climber games in the park, and a trade fair with event sponsors and the Emery County Jr. Entrepreneurs. Participants had the opportunity to learn printmaking, tie-dye their own Fest shirt, and visit with the many athletes and companies that are represented at the Fest.

Saturday finished with a screening of Reel Rock 15’s film titled “Black Ice.” The film highlights a climbing gym from Memphis, TN, whose mission is to “bring rehabilitation, healing and a renewed sense of hope to challenged communities by providing a climbing facility and programs that foster relationships across cultural, racial, ethnic and socio-economic backgrounds.” Members of the organization took the stage following the screening to talk about their experiences and all in attendance left feeling gratitude for their efforts and what climbing can do for a community.

Sunday rounded out the Fest with two stewardship activities that saw 50 climbers and locals working together. Half of the crew did trail work in Joe’s Valley and the other half could be found painting Fatty’s as well as repairing some of the infrastructure and landscaping at the business. The Fest team will continue to work with Fatty’s to paint a mural that will wrap around the restaurant.