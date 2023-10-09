John Carl Vetere

John passed peacefully Sunday, September 10, 2023 at his home in Green River, Utah. He was the youngest son of Mary Ellen Schoenberger and Frank Vetere. He was born September 1, 1953 in Price, Utah.

John will be missed by his companion of 40 plus years, Jo Anne Chandler, and his brother, Frank Vetere Jr., and sister, Mary Alice Vetere Thompson and her family. There are many cousins both in Utah and Colorado, and friends from all over who will also miss John. This also includes his shooting, hunting, boating, motorcycling buddies and those who just enjoyed visiting with him.

An evening of remembrance will be held in Green River on Friday, October 27 at 3:00 PM at the Senior Citizens Building, 355 East 175 South, Green River, Utah.