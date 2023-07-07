John Henry Prettyman, known to everyone as Jack, passed away on June 30, 2023, at the age of 74. Born on January 28, 1949, in Price, UT, Jack was a man of adventurous spirit, and a talented musician. He lived this last year in Rexburg, Idaho, where he spent time with his children doing what he loved most – camping and riding his 4-wheeler in the mountains.

Jack served honorably in the Vietnam War as a Military Policeman. He then spent his career as a skilled auto-body mechanic. As a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, he served a two-year, Spanish-speaking mission in Guatemala, and his faith was always important to him. Jack was also a gifted musician. He loved performing his music, playing his guitar, and singing for others, bringing joy and comfort through his musical talents.

Jack is survived by his children, Melissa (Jason) Hope, Shayna (Jarrin) Johnson, Burke (Kyna) Prettyman, and DeAnna (David) Scott; his siblings, Ernest (Doris) Prettyman, David (Kristy) Prettyman, and Jody Mortensen and Jamie (Kathy) Prettyman. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bud and Betty Prettyman; his children, Shala Diane Revas and John Henry Prettyman; and his sister, Stella Johnson.

Services will be held Monday, July 10, 2023 starting with a viewing at 9:30 AM and a funeral at 10:00 AM, followed by graveside services. In the Wellington 4th Ward (47 N 100 E, Wellington UT 84542.) Arrangements are in care of Fausett Mortuary of Price and Castle Dale.