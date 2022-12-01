SALT LAKE CITY – John Henry Prettyman 46, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones, on Tuesday, November 29th after suffering with a disease for many years. He was born on February 14th, 1976 in Salt Lake City, Utah to John H. Prettyman and Patricia Erickson Hansen.

John was a hard worker and owned a successful construction company for about 20 years. He was the father of one son, Nathan Patrick Burke Prettyman, whom he loved fiercely. Denise Montoya was the love of his life and they enjoyed many happy years together. Their family enjoyed camping and thoroughly adored their dogs. He spent many hours creating a beautiful backyard where he hosted many friends and family barbecues. He also loved telling jokes or just trying to make people laugh. He could also be incredibly cheesy, in a good way.

John is survived by his son, Nathan and sweetheart, Denise. His parents, Brett and Patty Hansen, West Valley City; Jack Prettyman, Rexburg, Idaho; brother Burke Jackson (Kyna) Prettyman, Fruit Cove, Florida; three sisters, Melissa Jo Hope (Jason) Rexburg, Idaho; Shayna Renee Johnson (Jarrin) West Valley City; DeeAnna Grace Scott (Dave), Magna. Also numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by his sister, Shala Diane Revas, grandparents, Wayne and Gladys Erickson, Bud Ernest and Betty Lena Prettyman.

A celebration of life will be held to honor John’s life on Saturday, December 3rd from 11 AM to 1 PM at Western Garden Center, 4050 West 4100 South #101, West Valley City.