John Melvin Peak, 71, was born in Dragerton, UT on Sept. 10, 1949 to John and Emma Peak. Passed away Sept. 6, 2021 in West Valley City, UT.

He grew up in Dragerton and was a proud Mighty Viking. After high school, he went on a mission for the LDS church. When he returned, he started college at CEU and then enlisted in the Navy to serve during the Vietnam War.

He held many jobs throughout his life, including working for the East Carbon Police Department and the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office. He later moved to Salt Lake and worked for Mervyn’s until they shut down. He had many health battles that he fought in the last years of his life. He was an excellent storyteller, and you were never a stranger for long. Family was his most beloved treasure; always on the top of his mind were his children and grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents John and Emma Peak, his nephew Ronnie Taylor, great-nephew Justin Sipe, sister-in-law Shirley Peak(Cartwright), and sister LaRae Rader(Peak). Survived by his brother Donald Peak, sister Jacklyn(Peter) Mason, brother Jim(Dorothea) Peak, daughter Delana(Paul) Copsey, son Jay(Cherie) Peak, daughter RaeLyn(Daniel) Beach, grandchildren Amidy, Kaitlyn, Maggie, Emma, Cailen, Kyle, Cai, Ender, Jayli, Joshua, Colt, Oakli, Finneas, and many nieces and nephews.

Celebration of life will be held on October 2, 2021 at Canyon Glenn Park in Provo Canyon from 4-7pm.