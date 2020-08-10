John Peter Lionakis, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and Uncle passed away on July 25, 2020 a few days after being diagnosed with COVID-19. Being 97 years young probably contributed.

He was born in Hiawatha, Utah May 18, 1923 to Greek immigrants Peter John and Andriani Lionakis. The second of 4 siblings, a brother and two sisters he spent every summer herding sheep for his Uncle Steve. The family later moved to Price where he attended Carbon High and was one of the fastest runners of his era in the 100 and 220 yard dash. He was a man of impeccable character and his friends called him honest John. Joined the Army after high school and served in the Pacific Theater, mainly around the Philippines where he was wounded, awarded the Purple Heart and numerous other medals.

He returned to Price in 1946 where he pursued his future wife Rose for two years before she finally decided to throw in the towel and marry him. Up until his death, they had been married for 72 years. They had four children, Peter, George, Joy and John Jr and for 12 years he worked in the brutal environment of the coke ovens in Sunnyside before deciding to move the family to Carmichael, California where he spent 25 years working for Parks and Recreation and loved his job.

His other love was reading every single day and the daily crossword. Read every Zane Grey, Max Brand and Louis L’Amor ever written. He and Rose returned virtually every summer to their beloved Price to visit family, friends and especially the Greek Food Festival and they never missed a one.

John is survived by his wife Rose who unfortunately also contacted the same virus and has been struggling in the ICU to fight it, sons Peter, George and John Jr and daughter Joy. Many Nieces, nephews grandchildren and a great grandchild. He wasn’t survived by any of his friends cause he outlived all of them.

Friends and family will be meeting outside of Mitchell Funeral Home for his final ride to the Price Cemetery at 11:00 AM Monday, August 17th where there will be a graveside service.