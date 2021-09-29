John Richard Krauss born September 30, 1949 and left us unexpectedly on September 17, 2021. He fought a good fight. His wings were ready, our hearts were not.

John graduated from high school in Southern California; even going to school with some of The Beach Boys. He was always one of the cool guys. A great conversationalist, peacemaker and friend to many.

John was married to Anna and together had four children between them. They later divorced.

John built a successful business Federated Freight and provided a good life for his family. After moving to Utah, he worked at the Pik n Shovel and Marie’s Family Restaurants for many years. He was a handyman by nature and trade. Always willing to offer a helping hand and could repair anything and make it look as good as new.

John is survived by his children Johnny (Aida) Krauss, Bert (Dominque) Krauss and Judith Krauss.

Grandchildren Johnny Jr, Jasmine, Kaiden, Bert Jr, Calvin, Alixzander, Bradly, Anabella, Gabriella, Victoria, Jesse and Dominic.

Great grandchildren Cody & Dustin.

Grandpa to many; Papa to one 💙

Brothers Bill (Randi) & Bob, many nieces, nephews, in-laws and special friends.

John had many hobbies including, but not limited to wood working, rock hounding, camping, BSing, old school Patriot, music, concerts, Hawaiian shirt collecting, and more. John loved working in his yard and was even working in his yard just hours before leaving us. He was the epitome of an old time hippy. He is fondly remembered in his short corduroy OP shorts and Hawaiian shirts with crew socks and tennis shoes. Back in the day, he loved his Vans. Speaking of vans……remember the green weenie?

He loved music and sharing it with his family, He recently purchased concert tickets to take his family to. Sadly, he passed before the date, but his kids and grandkids are going, also wearing his Hawaiian shirts, to honor him.

John was preceded in death by his mom Hazel, dad Marlin, sister Judith and daughter Jeanette.

We will honor John at a Celebration of Life on Saturday October 2, 2021 at 4 p.m. This will take place at John’s home. Please feel free to wear your favorite Hawaiian or tie-dyed shirt in remembrance of him.