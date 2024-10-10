John Wesley Powell River History Museum Hosts River Runner’s Hall of Fame

By Robin Hunt

Over the weekend, the John Wesley Powell River History Museum (JWPRHM) in Green River hosted their annual River Runner’s Hall of Fame event.

Nearly two hundred people attended the Friday and Saturday activities, which included the Swasey’s beach pancake breakfast and clean-up, the Hatch float from the museum to the State Park on the Silver Bullet and lunch afterward at the State Park. The JWPRHM partnered with the Bureau of Land Management Price field office and the Green River State Park to bring about these activities.

“The Hall of Fame events felt like a family celebration this year.” Janey Smoak, the Director of the Museum, said. “The induction presentations were delivered by multiple Webb and Hatch family members and the emotions were running high. The mini events were casual and presented in an ‘on the river’ style that enhanced the feeling of connectedness.”

This event takes place annually every October. Learn more about it and other activities/exhibits and ways you can support the JWP museum at johnwesleypowell.com