Johnson Leads Charge in Blanding

ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

On Tuesday, the Spartans headed to Blanding to take on the Broncos. The Lady Spartans immediately let their presence be felt with four runs in the first inning. Up 7-4 in the third, they put the game away with nine runs and went on to win 17-5.

Kaejha Johnson led the team with four RBIs and went a perfect 3-3 with a double and a walk. Emery (5-1-1, 1-0) has a tough home matchup on Friday when the Carbon Dinos (7-1, 3-0) come to town for the final game on the current field.