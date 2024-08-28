Join the Carbon County Trails Committee

The Carbon County Office of Tourism recently made the announcement that the county is now accepting applications for the Carbon County Trails Committee.

“This is a unique opportunity to work alongside local jurisdictions and land managers in the planning, maintenance and development of our incredible trails system,” the office shared. “If you’re a resident of Carbon County with knowledge of specific or multiple trail types, we want to hear from you!”

Applications can be picked up at the Carbon County Clerk’s Office, which is located in the Administration Building at 751 East 100 North in Price. Daniel Hawley, Trails Coordinator, can also be contacted for applications at (435) 637-8266 and carbon.travel@carbon.utah.gov.

Applications are open until Oct. 1. The office is encouraging all interested not to miss their opportunity to make a difference in the community.