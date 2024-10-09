Join the Celebration to Welcome College Baseball & Women’s Softball to Helper

Helper City and USU Eastern Athletics have teamed up to provide college baseball and women’s softball in Helper, beginning in March of 2025.

To commemorate this, a welcoming celebration will be hosted on Saturday, Oct. 12 from noon to 2 p.m. at the Gardner Field at the Helper City Park. At this event, attendees can find out about plans to improve player and spectator experience, purchasing a season pass to USU Eastern home games and youth registration for the USU Baseball and Softball Skills Camp.

While at this celebration, there is an opportunity to meet USU Eastern Director of Athletics, Jess Brinkerhoff, Baseball Head Coach Kirk Haney and Softball Head Coach Katelyn Groves. There is also a chance to sponsor field improvements and USU Eastern Athletics.

Swag for children, hotdogs, snacks and a beverage will all be featured at the celebration, which is sponsored by The Juliano Group and Utah Power Credit Union. For more information, contact Helper City at mayor@helpercity.net or USU Athletics at jess.brinkerhoff@usu.edu.