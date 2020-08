Emery County Historical Society

Invites you to join us at the

Beautiful Castle Valley Outdoors

for an evening of music and poetry.

Cowboy Poetry

Mark Your Calendar

Thursday, August 20, 2020 – 6:30 PM

Music provided by Country Roads.

Music will start at 6 p.m. with poetry to follow.

Bring a lawn chair (there will be plenty of room to “social distance” on the lawn), jacket, water bottle and bug spray. Masks are advised.

Annual dues are still only $5 per person.