Join the Emery County Historical Society This Month

The Emery County Historical Society (ECHS) is inviting members of the community to join them for their April meeting, which will be hosted in the Swell Room of the Old Courthouse in Castle Dale.

Beginning at 6:30 p.m. on April 20, the Black Hawk War and the opening of Castle Valley will be presented by Edward Geary. This presentation will focus on how Utah’s most disastrous Indian-White conflict served as a prelude to the development of Eastern Utah.

The ECHS stated that the presentation will include answers to questions that many may never have thought to ask, such as where the old Ute fort was and when Castle Valley pioneer Orange Seely first visited the valley.

Dues to become a member of the Emery County Historical Society are still only $5 per year.