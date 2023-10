Jon will be missed by many. He was born November 16, 1959, and passed away at Castleview Hospital on September 22, 2023.

Jon was born Janet Stimson, John Cagress Salt Lake UT. Jon married Vickie Derbidge in 1979, divorced 1987. In December 2015, Jon and Vickie got back together until his passing.

Sibling Sister Anette (Mark) Brown preceded him in death, Parents, 1 Sister Michelle, 1 brother Kris.

Private service will be held at later date.