Jon Thomas Dickerson

1970 – 2021

Our “Big Jon”, loving husband, father, son, brother, grandfather, nino and uncle passed away on February 8, 2021 at his home in Price, Utah at the age of 50 due to complications of COVID-19. He was born September 16, 1970 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Dick Dickerson and Connie Colunga.

On May 1, 2003 he married the love of his life Tina Marie Guzman. He became the devoted father of her three children in that union. He was Tina’s big bear and he was her best friend. He showed lots of love and had a huge heart.

Jon was an avid lover of all sports. He played baseball from the time he was very young and was an outstanding pitcher. Jon went to Granger High School, it was there that he was told that he would have made it to the big leagues if he could have run as well as he could pitch. He tried to never miss a game when family was playing any type sport. He loved to play darts, dominos and golf. But most of all he loved playing with his grandchildren and God children. His family was his everything! He had several nicknames given to him by his devoted family and friends, Big Poppa, Nino, Uncle Jon, Papa Jon, Toad and Mossy.

Survived by his wife, Tina Marie Dickerson; his children Dimitri, April and Tasha; his bonus daughter Andrea Campbell; parents Dick and Sharon Dickerson; sister Valerie (Ricardo) Ornelas; brother, Richard (Ruth) Dickerson; brother, Rorey Colunga; sister, Shanna (David) Lassig; mother-in-law Flora Holguin; sister-in-law JoJean Bailey; sister-in-law Paulette Krause; sister-in-law Flora (Shane) Odekirk; grandchildren DaShaun and Averielle (Averi); Godchildren KC, Camryn, Mikey and Caybree Anna; and many nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind his loving pets Cujo and Chica, who never left his side, even at the end.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Connie Colunga; grandmother, Toni Medina, father-in-law, Michael Guzman and sister-in-law, Erlinda Guzman.

Jon, we will all miss your beautiful smile and bear hugs! Rest in peace!

A memorial service for Jon will be held on February 20, 2021 between 1:00 – 4:00 pm at Starks Funeral Parlor, 3651 S. 900 E., Salt Lake City, UT 84106. Due to COVID, please call to make a visitation appointment at 800-474-9119. In celebration of Jon, please wear your sports jersey or memorabilia if you have one. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Go Fund Me account available on Facebook.