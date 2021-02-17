Jone Orphanakis

Together Again

Our precious mom passed away in her sleep with our dad’s loving arms reaching down from heaven to embrace her once again. She waited graciously and patiently for eleven and a half years for her most glorious reunion with her adoring “Mikey.”

Her dedication and love for her family never wavered even until the very end. She always helped us to understand what was right, just and fair. She was a woman of impeccable integrity. We will miss her advice and wisdom. She was a matriarch in the truest sense.

Jone was born on November 4, 1940 in Hiawatha, Utah to Dorotha Leonard and Maxwell Webster Littlejohn. After high school she moved to Salt Lake City where she met our dad, Mike Chris Orphanakis. They were married on June 21st, 1962. They have two daughters, Stephanie and Michele and, in her expert opinion, the four most beautiful grandchildren in the world. She always glowed with happiness in their presence.

Jone is survived by her daughters Stephanie (Jeff), and Michele (John); her grandchildren Cole (Jill) Orphanakis Myers, Luke Orphanakis Myers, Olivia Grace Orphanakis Ward and Sophia Elizabeth Orphanakis Ward; her adoring sister Patricia Colosimo (Dominic); her sweet nephew James R. (Noula) Lowe; brother-in-law James Orphanakis; niece Kelli; and great-nieces and nephew Mandee, Tiffany, Tyson (Carrie).

We truly feel blessed to have had such loving and supportive parents. They were devoted to their children and grandchildren. We will always treasure our times together. We will always carry a special place in our hearts for her. May her memory be eternal.