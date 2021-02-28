Jordan H. Tatton Awarded Citizen Commendation Medal

Former Carbon County resident, Ms. Jordan H. Tatton, was awarded the Citizen Commendation Medal by Salt Lake City Fire Department’s Fire Chief, Karl Lief for remarkable action through a display of courage and boldness in the presence of a difficult challenge.

Jordan, who is the Terminal Landside Operations Supervisor at SLC International Airport, and two others, took action to save a life in December 2020. They began life-saving measures following notification of a patient who collapsed and was experiencing cardiac arrest. The commendation certificate states, “The actions of these citizens were instrumental in the patient’s survival. Her willingness to take action and her compassion for humanity are commendable and reflect the pride of our SLC Communities.”

Jordan is the daughter of Michelle Fidell.