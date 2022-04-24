Jordan Madsen Receives Tourism Super Service Award

Carbon County’s new Economic Development Specialist, Shanny Wilson, took to the podium during Wednesday’s commission meeting to present the Tourism Super Service Award recipient for April.

This month, the honor went to Jordan Madsen of Happiness Within, located on Helper’s Main Street. In the nomination, Madsen was credited as friendly and kind, setting the tone for the day whenever she is working. Her nominator stated that they love how she advocates for Helper and the surrounding area, including things to do and see.

Commission Chair Casey Hopes thanked Madsen for being a great ambassador for the community before inviting her to say a few words.

Madsen expressed her appreciation for the honor to the commissioners and those in attendance. She said that she believes that the reason the award was being presented to her is because a really important motto she lives by is “it’s good for you to be happy to go to work, and it’s another thing for your work to make you happy.”

She stated that everyone at Happiness Within makes that really easy to do, from her fellow coworkers to regular customers to visitors. To conclude, Madsen was presented with a certificate and a gift card to utilize in the area.