Jose Eugene Gilbert Manzanares, a former resident of Price, Utah, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, in Anaheim, California. He was 86 years old.

Born to Senobia Espinoza Manzanares and Mariano Manzanares on January 8, 1936, in Oxford, Colorado. Known as Jose or Gilbert to many; he married the love of his life, Lydia Sandoval, in 1953. Together, they had six children, Rosalie, Joseph, Eugene, Andrew, Patsy, and Ruby. Gilbert enlisted in the U.S. Army National Guard and in 1957, he earned an honorary discharged as Private E-1, from Btry A 188th AAA Battalion (AW) (SP) from the National Guard of Colorado. Gilbert later became a member of the Knights of Columbus Counsel #1570. In 1967, Gilbert moved his family to California where he worked as a carpenter for 56 years. In 2003, Gilbert and Lydia returned to their roots and moved to Price, Utah, but returned to California in 2019.

Gilbert adored spending time with family and friends. He loved being outdoors in what he called, “God’s Country.” He enjoy fishing, hunting, walking, running, playing baseball and metal detecting. He was a “true outdoorsman” and naturally excelled at everything he encountered. He taught his family to live, laugh, love, and work hard.

Gilbert is survived by his wife Lydia of 69 years, his daughters Rosalie (Frank) Echavarria of Anaheim, California, Patsy Manzanares of Moreno Valley, California, Ruby Olvera of Ontario, California, Ten grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren, 6 great great grandchildren, his brothers, George (Susie) Manzanares of Ignacio, Colorado, Willie (Polly) Manzanares of Clifton, Colorado, Andrew (Julia) Garcia of Grand Junction, Colorado, Eddie (Cecilia) Garcia of Grand Junction, Colorado, and sisters, Alice Martinez of Ignacio, Colorado, and Margie Villegas of Grand Junction, Colorado, and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, parents, two brothers, Marion and Frank Manzanares, three sisters, Lillie and Teddie Manzanares and Susie Lobato, his three sons, Joseph, Eugene, and Andrew Manzanares, his son in law, Frank Olvera Sr., and grandson, Frankie Echavarria III.

A Rosary will be held on February 25, 2022 at 11:00 am. A funeral mass will follow at 12:00 p.m. at Saint Justin Martyr Catholic Church in Anaheim, Ca.