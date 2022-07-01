Our beloved Jose “Joe” Bravillo Trujillo passed away on June 29, 2022 surrounded by his loving sons in Las Vegas, NV after a short illness.

Joe was born on June 26, 1946 to Sigfredo Trujillo and Lugardita Montoya in Monero, New Mexico. He graduated from Carbon High School in 1964. Joe married the love of his life, Darlene Marquez, on September 3, 1966 at the Notre Dame Catholic Church in Price, Utah. Joe and Darlene started their family and lived in Carbon County before relocating to Las Vegas, Nevada. Joe worked for Whole Foods in Las Vegas for the past 24 years where he had many friends. He will be remembered for his love of cars and his attention to detailing them. Joe had a great sense of humor and loved imitating childhood friends. He will be missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his two sons, Joe Jr. and Brian of Las Vegas, NV; granddaughter Skyler of Texas; sisters Alicia Flores of Flagstaff, AZ; Abbie Martinez of West Valley, UT; Ida (Leroy) Gutierrez of Helper, UT; Gladys (Mike) McKendrick of Tooele, UT; sister-in-law Pruda Trujillo of Bloomfield, IN. He is also survived by many cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Darlene Marquez; parents Sigfredo Trujillo and Lugardita Stocker; stepfather Fredrick G. Stocker; brother Luciano Trujillo; and sister Nancy (Erlindo) Montoya.

Services will take place at a later date.