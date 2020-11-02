Joseph B. Bolton, age 66, saddled up and took his final ride to see new country in Heaven on October 29th, 2020.

A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, November 14th, at the Green River Bible Church, 375 West Main Street in Green River, Utah.

Joe was born on July 30th, 1954 in Grand Junction, Colorado to William Earl and Ruby Catherine Bolton and was one of fourteen siblings. After graduating high school, Joe worked in the Uranium Mines on the San Rafael Swell near Green River. Following that, he worked for three generations of Wilcox’s on their ranching operation. He was a very loyal cowboy and was always willing to do whatever it took to get the job done. Joe was one of the last cowboys to trail cattle down Desolation Canyon. Not only was Joe a cowboy, but he also spent many years of his life farming for the Vetere and Dunham families in Green River.

Joe never missed a chance to crack a joke or tell a good story. Green River was home to Joe, and to know him was to be his friend, he especially cherished his friendship with Chet (Brenna) Hunt and family. He was a kind and gentle man that had a special place in his heart for good horses, cow dogs and kids. Although Joe never had kids of his own, he had a special role in raising Jesse and Emilie. Joe had an amazing way of showing unconditional love to his kids and grandkids.

He is preceded in death by his parents William Earl and Ruby Catherine Bolton; siblings Harvey Eugene Bolton, Lilac May (Lila) Dinsdale, Gerald Allen Bolton, Lloyd Irving Bolton, Charles (Chuck) Edward Bolton.

He is survived by his children Jesse (Colleen) Wilcox, Emilie (Marty) Heggie; grandchildren Conner, Dallie, Jacob and William; siblings Gertrude (Rob) Coultard, Emma Lou Collins, Leroy Earl Bolton, Bruce Alvin Bolton, Jacqueline (Tom) King, Janet (Jerry) Collins, Robert Dee Bolton, Billy (Sandi Jo) Bolton and many nieces and nephews.