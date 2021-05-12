Joseph “Chris” Christian Jensen Jr.

“Chris/Papa”

Jul 26, 1954 – May 6, 2021

Chris Jensen was born July 26, 1954 in Price, Utah to Joseph Christian Jensen, Sr., and Clara Cox Jensen. He returned to his heavenly home on May 6, 2021 in Salt Lake City, Utah after enduring open heart surgery, a sternal bone infection, and the ravages of Covid-19, during a five-month struggle.

Chris grew up in Clawson, Utah and graduated from Emery High School in 1972. He moved to Salt Lake City and began working at Electro Controls where he met his eternal sweetheart, Kathleen Scow. They were married in the Salt Lake Temple on June 21, 1974. Their love and friendship have been a great example to all. They raised three amazing daughters, welcomed three wonderful sons-in-law, and are completely devoted to their nine fabulous grandchildren, each one being their favorite and four sweet bonus granddaughters, along with their parents in St. George. Dad and Mom became eternally known as Papa and Hammy when Maddyson, their first grandchild, named them.

Papa began working for the USPS in Ely, Nevada in 1977, then transferred to the Bountiful, Utah Post Office, where he retired after 35 years and made many friends with his coworkers. To keep busy after his retirement Papa worked as a delivery driver for Johnstone Supply part time and enjoyed driving the box truck around the valley. Papa was also Hammy’s personal Uber driver and always received a five-star rating. He loved the time they spent together in the car or truck as they traveled. They blasted Neil Diamond singing along to “Sweet Caroline.” Every once in a while, Papa would try to sneak in some Kenny Rogers and Hammy would remind him they love Neil Diamond. Papa has always loved whatever Hammy loves, and did everything to make her happy. He was an incredible example of a loving and supportive husband.

Papa loves cars of all kinds. He had a Camaro when he and Hammy met. He usually had a pickup truck and bought his own retirement present, a 2017 Chrysler 300. He was thoughtful and made certain the car was metallic blue, his and Hammy’s favorite color. If he wasn’t in the house, he was out in the yard mowing the lawn, planting, or weeding the flowers, washing the cars in the driveway, or loading the bumper pull trailer for a camping trip. He loves having a beautiful yard, a clean car, and spending time with family in a full hook-up campground/resort, with an ice-cold Diet Coke in his hand. Our family movie has always been “Father of the Bride”. Papa and his girls can recite most every line and keep each other laughing. Each of their temple weddings was a “payday” in his life, and he is so grateful for who they are, who their husbands are, and each of their children. He and Hammy traveled by plane, train, automobile, and cruise ship all over the world. Their love story has spanned many miles and continents. Papa has a tender heart and was often weepy when talking about anything relating to his family, especially his missionary grandkids.

Papa loves the Lord, Hammy, and his family. He served faithfully in many callings as a member of the The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, including temple worker, and enjoyed his interactions with ward members and temple patrons. He is the best companion and friend to Hammy, a loving father to his daughters and their husbands, and the perfect Papa to his grandkids. We rejoice in our knowledge that Families are Forever!

Chris was preceded in death by his parents, siblings Carol and Bob, nephew Richard, his father-in-law, Gardner Scow, and niece Tori Scow.

Chris is survived by his eternal sweetheart, Kathleen, his daughters Lara (Aaron) Donat, Krista (Zack) DeNovellis, and Amber (Mike) Miller, and grandchildren Maddyson, Brooklyne, Ashlyne, and Jocelyne Donat, Carter (currently serving in Texas Dallas East Mission), Hunter, and Korver DeNovellis, Ally and Michael Miller, mother-in-law Colleen Ivins Scow, sister Kay (Jerry) Jeffs, brother Phil (Pauline) Jensen and many loving in-laws, nieces, nephews, bonus kids and grandkids, Brian and Gayle Shepherd, Mylei, Lauryn, Emery, and Jordyn Shepherd.

Thank you to the caring medical teams, staff, and caregivers who shared their time and talents in caring for our sweet Papa.

A viewing will be held on Thursday, May 13, 2021 from 9:00 AM – 10:45 AM at the Taylorsville 19th Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 2030 West Chateau Avenue Taylorsville, Utah 84129. Funeral services will follow the viewing at 11:00 AM at the same location. Interment will follow the service at Memorial Redwood Mortuary and Cemetery 6500 South Redwood Road West Jordan, Utah 84123.

Per the family’s request, masks are required.

To join the via live-stream, please follow the directions below:

Joining by computer.