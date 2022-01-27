Joyce “Billie” Arrington

(Billie) Joyce Arrington died January 24, 2022 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls from natural causes.

She was born April 21, 1927 in El Monte, California to Asa and Bertha Bolton. The family moved around following work for the next few years until settling in Twin Falls, Idaho in 1938. Joyce was the oldest of their 3 children with brother Robert and sister Rebecca coming later.

On August 26, 1943 Joyce married Harold David Arrington and together they had 10 children: Kathryn, Curtis, Ruth, Gary, Phyllis, Deborah, Pamela, William, Robert, and Benjamin. Her extended family includes 33 grandchildren, 89 great-grandchildren, and 9 great-great grandchildren. Her marriage to Harold spanned 52 years until his death in 1994, and today we expect that they are happily joined once more.

She stayed home seeing to the chores of raising 10 children for 28 years, until Ben entered kindergarten, and then she worked at Alexander’s Men’s Store and Babbel’s Dry Cleaners at the same time, and later at The Mode. Prior to going to work outside the home she teamed with Harold and many of the kids for several years to run the business of delivering the Salt Lake Tribune newspaper on a daily motor-route by taking care of the collecting and record keeping.

She was a talented seamstress and spent many hours over the years at her home sewing machine altering clothes to fit or creating clothing from bulk fabric for countless individuals. She was also an avid gardener and created beautiful backyard sanctuaries.

She was active in and devoted to the LDS Church and over the years she served as a Jr. Sunday School Coordinator, a Visiting Teacher, a teacher in the Relief Society, and as a Temple Worker until the limitations of age slowed her down.

Joyce was preceded in death by her father, mother, brother, sister and husband.

She leaves behind a legacy that is sure to endure in the lives of her kids and grandkids. A legacy of love that she was very proud of, and which is displayed in her kids and the open love for one another that they continue to hold.