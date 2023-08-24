Joyce Copfer Burnett, age 74, passed away May 7, 2023.

Joyce was born on October 2, 1948 in Price, Utah to Johnny K. Copfer and Josephine Nick Copfer. Married Ronald “Biggie” Cunningham and had two children. She later married William “Skeeter” Burnett.

Joyce had an unforgettable impact on the lives of all those she encountered. She had a unique gift for comforting people in times of need with her wit and words of wisdom.

Joyce had a passion for cooking, infusing her creations with love. Her kitchen was a place of warmth and joy, where her culinary skills brought people together and created lasting memories.

Her devotion to her children, Ronald and Monica, was unparalleled. She was a pillar of strength and support, always ensuring that her family came first. With her sense of humor and a heavy helping of sarcasm, Joyce brightened even the darkest of days. She was dependable and a natural confidant.

Joyce touched lives with her unwavering kindness and generosity. Her legacy will live on in the hearts of those who were fortunate enough to know her.

She is survived by her children, Ronald (Alisa Reed) Cunningham and Monica Cunningham; her granddaughters, Kennedy Cunningham and Ashley Lay; and siblings, Judy (Brian) Albiser, Joany Copfer, Jacky Copfer, Jeany Decaro, Johnny Copfer; many nieces and nephews, and the Hackneys (Dustin, DaNelle, Darian (Jess Wright), and HaLeigh). Preceded in death by her parents; brother, Jimmy Copfer; and sister-in-law, Kay Copfer.

Please join us for a celebration of life, Sept. 3, from 2:00-4:00 PM, Holiday Inn Express 925 Westwood Blvd. Price, Utah 84501.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Pancreatic Cancer Research.