Joyce Marinoni

March 3, 1947 – April 12, 2023

This gorgeous person was beloved by her three grandkids. She will always hold the highest honor of “Queen of Chips & Salsa.” My mom was a dedicated, hands-on and present grandparent to these humans who adore her. All the things I love about my mom were elevated higher when she became a grandmother.

Joyce was warm, funny, easily embarrassed, and as comfortable watching an afternoon of moody art house French films as watching a John Waters marathon on the couch. She taught me to appreciate strong female figures in history through her books that still crowd my shelves.

Mom passed her love of all thing’s books to “our babies” by surrounding them with Harry Potter, and every other book they glanced at. She had a strict belief that “busy hands were happy hands” and filled her home with crafts of every type. From wooden animals and flowers to cross stitch and embroidery, she prioritized teaching us all that we could create anything we wanted… if we were having fun.

Our brunette matron will be missed beyond words. The shared memories of playing on the floor, tole painting, and hand making decorations for every holiday will live on through our little families’ traditions and the evidence of those precious keepsakes I will keep forever.

Per Joyce’s wishes, there will be no funeral service. If you wish to celebrate her life, I suggest you raise a Diet Coke to the joy that was being her friend (Thank you Colleen and Diane; you are steadfast and true), her family (The Heino, Valdez, Marinoni and Sanich’s), her long lost kin (Cassidy; your phone call made her life complete) and her babies (Cherry, Autumn and Gavin; you perfected her life and brought her joy every day).

Joyce was the most constant person in my life. I am lucky to have been raised by her, nurtured and held proudly in her arms every day of my life.

I love you, mom. Thank you for everything.

Jenny