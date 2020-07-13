Joyce Ranney Balder

It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that the family of Joyce Ann Balder announces her passing on Friday, June 26, 2020, at the age of 75. Joyce was a beautiful soul that loved her family deeply. Joyce had many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren whom she loved deeply.

Joyce will be remembered by her children Debra, Kathy (Jeff), Bonnie (William), Patricia, Gloria, Julie (Carl), Dale Jr. (Maria). Joyce will be fondly remembered by her 21 Grandchildren, 24 Great-Grandchildren, her 2 Great-Great GrandChildren and by her brothers Del Mar (Mildred), Jack (Sandy), and Clarence. Joyce was preceded in death by her sisters Delorise and June, her brother John, her mother Jean, her father Ralph, her first husband Fred, and her husband Dale. Joyce will also be forever remembered by her numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family and dear friends. She will be greatly missed and admired for her strong joyful spirit and her tender caring heart.

Services for Joyce will be held on Friday July 3, 2020 at the Mitchell’s Funeral Home at 5:00 P.M.