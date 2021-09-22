Joylene Millett Rawle Tingey, 91, passed away peacefully on September 19, 2021, in Salt Lake City, surrounded by her beloved husband, K Marsel, and other family members after battling Alzheimer’s, diminishing sight and other health issues.

Joylene was born in Morgan, Utah on September, 14, 1930, to Joseph Simmons Rawle and Caroline (Carrie) Millett and, as a young child of five years, moved to and was raised in Springville, Utah, the first of five children.

Joylene married K Marsel Tingey in the Salt Lake City Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on September 3, 1952. She graduated from Brigham Young University and received her bachelaureate degree in physical education, recreation and health with a minor in modern dance in 1952.

Joylene spent the ensuing years teaching school and raising her family. She and Marsel started in Springville, while Marsel was completing his degree at Brigham Young University. Joylene taught English, physical education and dance at Springville High School. While there, their first child, Sheri, was born. Next came Morgan where Marsel was employed with the Ogden office of the USDA Soil Conservation Service. While in Morgan, their second and third children, Kent and Diane, were born. Marsel was transferred to Manti, Utah at which time their fourth child, Janis, was born.

Four years later Marsel was again transferred, this time to Castle Dale, Utah, living in Orangeville, Utah. While in Emery County, Joylene taught school at Orangeville Elementary. During their seven years in Orangeville, Joylene and Marsel spent a great deal of time teaching and organizing dances as a result of their service in the LDS Church. Joylene also taught dance for young girls in the local community, and, frequently, Joylene and Marsel could be found dancing together in their living room. Joylene loved rhythm and regularly tapped the beat to a favorite tune with her fingers. In 1969 they moved once more, to Logan, where their last child, Christopher Mark, was born.

In 1977 they left their much-loved Utah as the result of a USDA transfer to Seattle, Washington, where Marsel was temporarily assigned to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). During their more than two-year stint in Bellevue, Joylene and Marsel developed many lifelong friends. Their final move took them to Portland, Oregon where they spent 42 years together in their Vancouver, Washington home.

As a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Joylene served in many positions, including as president of the Ward Primary, Young Woman and Relief Society organizations, Stake Relief Society President and as a full-time missionary with Marsel in Raleigh, North Carolina. Joylene simply loved teaching.

Joylene was well traveled, and particularly enjoyed trips to Scotland, Okinawa, Japan, Alaska and Mexico, as well as a good number of states throughout the United States and provinces in Canada.

Of note, Joylene loved reading and, as a young woman, set a goal to read every book in the Springville public library—which particularly presented a challenge because the library regularly increased its collection. She gave many book reviews to public groups and was able to memorize and recite poetry and good literature. Joylene lived a full and varied life made rich by her experiences with the people with whom she was blessed to associate. She treated everyone with respect and courtesy—and taught her children those attributes–and always did her best to improve the lives of all around her and beyond.

Joylene was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Carrie Rawle, and her sister and brother, Margene Tolley and Richard Rawle. Joylene is survived by the love of her life, Marsel, with whom she celebrated her 69th anniversary last week, and her five children; Sheri Lynne of Salt Lake City; Kent (Jean) of Pocatello, Idaho; Diane Bennett (Kelly) of Logan; Janis Workman (Mark) of Yuma, Az; and Christopher Mark (Wendy) of Tigard, Or. Joylene also leaves behind 19 grandchildren and 33 great grandchildren; two brothers and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 25 at 1:00 p.m., at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 495 South Canyon Drive, Springville. Live-streaming will be available on Spring Creek Utah County Mortuary Facebook page. She will be interred the same day at the Evergreen Cemetery in Springville.

To leave condolences and share memories of Joylene, visit www.springcreekmortuary.com