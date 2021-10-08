Jr. Livestock Showmen Express Appreciation to Carbon County

The Carbon County Commissioners were visited on Wednesday evening during their first meeting in October by a few members of the Southeast Utah Jr. Livestock Show.

Three members of the show were present and wished to give the commissioners their appreciation for their support on the show, handing a card to Commission Chair Tony Martines as a token of their gratitude. While visiting, they also took time to briefly explain the success of the livestock show.

One member expressed that he will do even better next year with what he had learned from this year’s event. It was agreed overall that it was a great show.

The commissioners then spoke, stating that they are proud of those that participate in the show and are glad that they could help out.