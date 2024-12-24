J&R Portables Celebrates Ribbon Cutting

J&R Portables celebrated a ribbon cutting with the Carbon County Chamber of Commerce (CCCC) to commemorate being a new business in the area.

J&R Portables is owned and operated by Jayson Fausett and his grandfather, Randall Stilson. Fausett advised they have been in business since February of this year. J&R Portables has been able to provide portable toilet service to many of the solar farms that have popped up in the area, as well as events in Scofield.

“No job too big or small, we’ve got all your toilet needs covered,” stated Fausett.

J&R Portables provides portable toilets, septic tank services and hand washing stations. They are currently providing services to Carbon and Emery County, but are looking to expand and grow in the coming years.

The ribbon cutting for J&R Portables was held the day after the ribbon cutting for the Swell Plumber, which is owned and operated by Fausett’s father.

J&R Portables can be reached at (435) 609-6284, by email at jroutdoorservices23@gmail.com or via their Facebook page.