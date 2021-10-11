Juab Too Much for Dinos

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

Friday’s test was the toughest on the schedule for the Dinos as they set out to play Juab on the road. The Dino defense got an early stop, but then things took a turn for the worst.

Juab forced a three-and-out and immediately scored on a 50-yard bomb. The Wasps then forced a safety and scored on the ensuing possession. Before the Dinos got the ball back, it was 16-0 and their situation did not improve.

The Wasps scored three touchdowns in the first quarter and three more in the second to take a 44-0 lead. Carbon finally got on the board late in the game, but Juab stole the show 44-6.

Carbon (2-6, 0-4) will wrap up the regular season on Wednesday at North Sanpete (3-6, 1-3).