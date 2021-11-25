Juan Diego Soars Past Spartans

ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

Emery was on the road Tuesday night to face Juan Diego. The Soaring Eagles jumped out to a huge lead, 16-8, after one quarter and had a 35-25 lead at the break. Emery had no answers for Malick Diallo, who finished with a game-high 32 points.

The Spartans never did recover and fell 72-50. Kysen Curtis and Wade Stilson led the Spartans with 10 points apiece. Luke Justice was right behind with nine.

Up next, Emery (0-2) will travel to play the defending state champions, Juab (1-0), on Dec. 1.