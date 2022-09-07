August 7, 1944 – August 26, 2022

Judy Costello Zaccaria was born on August 7, 1944 in Price, Utah to Helen Sluga and John Costello. She grew up in Helper, Utah where she attended Helper Central and Helper Jr. High schools. After graduating from Carbon High in 1962, she attended Carbon College where she earned a certificate of completion in business. She was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, various school organizations and the 4-H Club. Judy became a 4-H leader and made a lasting impression on the young ladies she taught. She was also a proud member of SNPJ Lodge #689 for 60 years. After her retirement, she was fortunate enough to visit Slovenia three times, meeting relatives on both her mother’s and father’s side of the family.

In 1960, she met the love of her life, Darryl Zaccaria. They were married in 1964 at St. Anthony’s and just recently celebrated their 58th wedding anniversary. They moved from Utah to Kirkland, Washington where they raised their three children. There was nothing more important to Judy than her family. Judy retired from M & T Mortgage as a secretary/receptionist and she also sold Avon for many years, earning many awards.

As empty nesters, Judy and Darryl traveled with her sisters, their spouses and other family members to beautiful destinations throughout the western United States and abroad. They also made a pilgrimage to The Holy Land with a church group from Washington.

Judy was a beautiful seamstress, dedicated homemaker and a fabulous cook, all skills she learned from her mother. Judy loved to entertain and made hostessing look effortless. Judy was a pillar at St. John Vianney parish in Kirkland. There, she assisted with parish duties and chaired and helped with many social events, including their annual auction. She was well loved by her parish community.

Life was not without challenge for Judy. Her life was forever changed by insurmountable grief following the death of their beautiful daughter, Desiree, in August of 2019. Six months later, Judy was diagnosed with cancer. She fought a valiant and courageous battle but lost her fight on August 26, 2022.

She was preceded in death by her daughter Desiree, her parents, grandparents, many uncles, aunts and cousins. She is survived by her husband Darryl, her sons Jason and Darren (Judy Look) and granddaughter Alexis, sisters Jona (Tony) Gonzales, Barbara (Bill) Jewkes, loving nieces and nephews, a special uncle Lou (Madeline) Tonc, extended family and a community of friends.

A Rosary will be held on Sept. 8 and a Mass of Christian burial on Sept. 9 at St. John Vianney Catholic Church-12600 84th Ave. NE, Kirkland, WA 98034. Remembrances may be made to her church, the American Cancer Society or a charity of your choice.