Judy Deering-Morgan

1940 – 2021

Judy passed away June 16th, 2021 at the age of 81 after a long battle with cancer. She died in Orangeville, Utah in the loving arms of her husband, David.

Judy was born March 11, 1940 in Trenton, Utah to Dorothy and Alma Neilson. She was the third of six daughters. In 1956, she married Allan Lloyd Beazer; they were later divorced. In 1968, she married Oscar Earl Deering, he died in 1995. Judy and David were married on December 7, 2012. On September 23, 2014, they were sealed for time and all eternity in the Ogden Temple.

Judy attended Ben Lomond High School in Ogden, Utah. She had a long history of working in data processing.

Judy was a talented artist, crafter, and photographer. Her work won awards at the Salt Lake City Seniors Art Show and Emery County Fair. Her family and friends are proud to have many of her works hanging in their homes.

Judy is survived by her husband David Morgan, son Edward Allan Beazer, grandchildren, Joni Naudaul, Sierra Stout, Victor Stout and Savana Beazer-Ashworth, sisters Rita Rowe, Carol Elting, and Beth Nead (Douglas), and best friends Mary Thompson and LouAnn Montague.

Preceding Judy in death were her parents, son Jonnie Allan Beazer, and sisters Andean Nason and Duane Paul.

Judy has been cremated and will be interred in the Neilson Family Plot in Lewiston, Utah on July 8, 2021 at 2:00 pm.

The family would like to thank Rocky Mountain Hospice for the love and care she was shown by their staff, with special thanks to Ashley, Audrey and Sheila.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to your favorite charity.

