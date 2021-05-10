1942- 2021

Judy Kaye Mortensen, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away peacefully May 6, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.

Grandma was born June 5,1942 to George and Vella Moser in Tooele, Utah. She graduated from Tooele High School. Judy Kaye Mortensen met the love of her life, Edward Sandy Mortensen, in Salt Lake City. They were married in Tooele on February 21,1964 and have been happily married for 57 years.

Some of Grandma’s hobbies were watching soap operas, visiting with grandkids, her trucking company, and working for the city of Emery. Family and friends will always remember her smile and contagious personality.

Grandma Judy and Grandpa Sandy went on to have four children: Sandy Kaye, Brenda Dawn, Mark Allen (Johnee), and Michael George. Along with 5 grandchildren; Hunter James Hatch, Dendi Rayn, Reese Michael, Logan, and Emilee Joy. Family meant everything to Grandma, She loved each and everyone of us with the whole of her heart.

Preceded in death by her mother Vella, her father George Moser, her sisters Gerrie and Joyce. Survived by her husband and four children.

Grandma was released from her tired body and is now able to run, walk, and kiss her family and friends that have passed on before her. She’ll be able to hug her Mom and go fishing with her Dad again.

A viewing will be held at Emery Ward on Saturday, 05/15/2021 from 11:30a.m.-12:30p.m. and her graveside will follow at Emery Cemetery at 1:00 p.m.

Services are in the care of Heritage Funeral Home, friends and family may sign the guest book and share memories of Judy at www.heritagefuneralhomeutah.com.