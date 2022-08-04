July “Hiking is My Therapy” Trails Conquered

Though the weather has stayed quite warm, the “Hiking is My Therapy” fundraiser has not ceased. The hikers persevered through the month of July and came out on top. Last month, the two trails that were hiked were the Crandall Canyon Trail and the Left Hand Fork Trail that is located in Huntington Canyon.

The six charities that are benefitting from the fundraising event include Second Chance Wildlife, Carbon Caring for Kids, the Carbon/Emery Children’s Justice Center, the HOPE Squad of Carbon, Emery and Grand Counties, Fuel Cards for Cancer Patients, and The Cure Starts Now.

In the eighth month of the year, the trails that will be traversed are the Corner Canyon Trail and the Second Water Canyon Trail located in Consumers.

Those that wish to obtain further information regarding the event or make a donation may contact Kathy Sherman at the Price City Public Works Complex, located at 432 West 600 South. Sherman can also be reached at (435) 637-5010 or kathys@priceutah.net.