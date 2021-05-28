June BEAR Meeting to Feature USU Eastern Representatives

The upcoming Business Expansion and Retention (BEAR) meeting is slated to take place on June 10, beginning at 8 a.m., and will feature representatives from USU Eastern.

One such presenter is Liz Dimond, whose education background is in special education, disability policy and human development. Dimond has worked as a support coordinator for those with intellectual disabilities, autism and brain injuries in Price for nearly seven years.

She also has two certifications, including the Qualified Intellectual Disabilities Professional and the Acquired Brain Injury Support Coordinator. Currently, Dimond is in the Disability Disciplines PhD program at Utah State University with an emphasis in disability studies and transition.

Dimond’s main research areas focus on transition programs for students with intellectual disabilities (TPSID), secondary transition services, inter-agency collaboration and mental health needs for people with IDD. She is also working on studies regarding mental health, social inclusion and housing for students in TPSID programs, and preparing her dissertation for proposal.

Dimond and her family reside in Huntington. The presentation will introduce a new postsecondary education (PSE) opportunity for students with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) that is coming to the USU Eastern campus.

Bob Morgan, Professor in the Department of Special Education and Rehabilitation, is also presenting during the meeting. Morgan worked in classrooms for elementary and secondary-aged students for 12 years as a school psychologist and behavior specialist. Morgan is the author of three books, six chapters books and 98 peer-reviewed journal articles.

For 41 federal and state grants that have totaled over $12 million, Morgan has acted as principal investigator. His research focuses on the transition of students with disabilities from school into adulthood. In 2014, Morgan and his team of professionals began developing, evaluating and implementing the Aggies Elevated program at Utah State University for college students that have intellectual disabilities.

Continuing, Morgan is also the co-principal investigator of a federal grant that expands programs for students with intellectual disabilities that are similar to Aggies Elevated to Utah Valley University in Orem and Price. It was stated that Morgan’s goal is to make available college options for students that have disabilities.

The USU Eastern representatives will explain how the Eagles Elevated employment internships work, as well as how the program can benefit local businesses. Following the presentation, the Dimond and her fellow representatives will be eager to answer any questions that may be posed.

The BEAR meeting will take place at the Southeastern Utah Association of Local Governments building located in Price and via this Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85262939769.