June Gardening Checklist

USU Extension Press Release
June is here, the sun is shining and gardening is in full swing! Consider these tips from the Utah State University Extension Gardener’s Almanac to help make your yard and garden the best they can be. Also included are links for tips and additional information.
- Consider drip irrigation in the garden to conserve water.
- During a drought, it’s especially important to remember that turfgrass only needs 1-1 ½ inches of irrigation per week. Click here for irrigation needs in your area.
- Discontinue harvesting asparagus spears in early June to allow the fronds to form for the rest of the growing season.
- Prune tomatoes to open the canopy of the plant.
- Consider planting sweet corn in the garden every other week (until early July) to extend the harvest.
- Prune spring flowering shrubs (those that bloom before June) after they have bloomed to encourage new flower buds for next season.
- Deadhead (cut off) spent blossoms of perennial and annual flowers.
- Thin the fruit of apples, peaches and apricots to approximately one fruit every 5-6 inches.
- Apply a second application of pre-emergent herbicides in late May to early June to control annual weeds in the lawn, such as crabgrass and spurge.
Yard and Garden Pests
- Monitor vegetables and herbs for earwig damage.
- Protect ash trees with a registered chemical to prevent lilac/ash borer damage.
- Control codling moth in apples and pears to reduce wormy fruit. For specific timing, check out Utah Pests Advisories.
- Treat apples for powdery mildew when leaves are emerging (at 1/2 inch green) until early June.
- Watch for insect pests in raspberries from mid-May through early June. For specific timing, visit Utah Pests Advisories.
- Control the Western cherry fruit fly when fruit changes from straw color to pink to avoid maggots in cherries.
- Control the peach twig borer in peaches, nectarines and apricot trees. For specific timing, see our Utah Pests Advisories.
- Monitor for damaging turfgrass insects. In areas previously damaged, consider a preventative (systemic) insecticide.
- Consider taking an online gardening course. Courses cover everything from container vegetable gardening and creating the perfect soil, to planting trees and controlling pests. Courses are geared to both beginning and professional gardeners. Use the code “Grow5” at checkout to get $5 off.
- Explore more gardening tips on Extension’s newly designed yard and garden website.