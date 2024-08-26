Junior Cheer and Drill Performance Remains a Long Standing Tradition

Carbon High’s Junior Cheer and Drill half-time show for their Blue and White game has become quite the tradition that so many young dancers look forward to.

The Junior Cheer and Drill Camp held each year not only helps the teams to raise money for their programs, but also allows young dancers the chance to cheer alongside Carbon High’s Cheer and Drill team, in front of family and friends.

Unfortunately, due to rain and lightning at the Blue and White game, the dancer’s performance had to be moved inside and they weren’t given the opportunity to dance on the field.

During Carbon High School’s JV football game against Grand High School, (which they won 53-6) the dancers were given a second chance to show off their newly learned moves.