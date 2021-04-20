Junior High Rodeo Members Compete in Tremonton

By Julie Johansen

Members of the Emery junior high rodeo team competed at Box Elder Fairgrounds in Tremonton for the Wasatch Front Club’s rodeo over the weekend. The two-day event began on Friday, April 16 at 4 p.m. and continued on Saturday, April 17 beginning at 9 a.m.

Scoring in the top ten on Friday were Maddison Nielson and Shaynee Fox in girls’ breakaway as they placed sixth and 10th, respectively. Fox also placed eighth in girls’ goats. In team roping, Trent Gilbert and partner placed seventh. Ethan Gilbert earned eighth in boys’ breakaway and the team of Nielson and Ean Elllis placed seventh in ribbon roping.

On Saturday, even more members scored in the top ten. Nielson was third in poles and third in girls’ breakaway. Fox placed again in girls’ goats, this time finishing in seventh. Orrin McElprang was seventh in chute dogging and Ellis took the top spot in tie down roping. In team roping, Stace Gilbert and partner earned sixth. Ethan Gilbert, Trent Gilbert and Kanyon Mills went seventh, eight and 10th, respectively, in boys’ breakaway.

These junior high competitors will now practice and prepare for state finals in Heber City on May 27-29.